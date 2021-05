Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Chillicothe Early Learning Center will hold a preschool screening and enrollment for the 2021-2022 school year.

The screenings on May 18th and 20th are open to students who will be four years old on or before July 31st. It is also open to children three and older who may be experiencing developmental delays. Students must live in the Chillicothe R-2 School District.

Call the Chillicothe Early Learning Center for more information at 660-240-3316.

