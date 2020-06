The Chillicothe City Council took action in an executive session Wednesday, June 10th on promotions and a job offer.

Jonathon Noland was promoted from a firefighter/paramedic to lieutenant/paramedic. Bill Gutshall was promoted from a firefighter/paramedic to engineer/paramedic.

Ean Clevenger was given a conditional job offer as a full-time police officer contingent upon graduation from the police academy.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares