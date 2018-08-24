Chillicothe City Council agenda includes four ordinances and a workshop

The Chillicothe City Council will hold a workshop and its regular meeting next week with both meetings to be held at the Chillicothe City Hall Monday evening.

Topics for the 5:30 workshop include delivery of the rough draft of the audit and presentation of proprietary funds, financing of new radios for fire and police, and purchase of emergency caution signs.

Four proposed ordinances are on the agenda for the 6:30 council meeting.

One ordinance relates to the purchase of a new fire truck. Other ordinances would authorize a contract with Geo-Comm, Incorporated in regard to 911 Geographic Information Systems maintenance services. Also on the table is an intergovernmental agreement with the Livingston County Ambulance District in regard to emergency service radios, and amending city code in regard to speed zones around schools.

The agenda also includes a proposed resolution stating the intent to seek funding through the Community Development Block Grant Program, discussion of a new shade structure at Shafer Park and a request to add an item to the city’s surplus list.

The Council also plans an executive session.

