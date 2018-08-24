Trenton City Council agenda includes police car bid, budget adjustment

The Trenton City Council will discuss the “Black Start” project which relates to the power generators on Industrial Road as well as a part-time nuisance officer at the meeting next week.

The council will meet at the Trenton City Hall Monday night, August 27, at 7 o’clock.

Other items on the agenda include the award of a used police car bid, approval of budget adjustment, and review of a proposal for the south airport hangar as well as the current trash contract.

A closed session is also planned for real estate and personnel.

