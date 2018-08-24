Grundy County delinquent tax sale set for Monday morning

Grundy County Collector-Treasurer Barbara Harris reported 135 properties will be offered for sale at the Annual Grundy County Delinquent Tax Sale.

The sale will be held at the courthouse in Trenton Monday morning, August 27th, at 10 o’clock.

Of the remaining properties, 55 will be offered for the first time, 33 for the second time, 13 for the third, and 34 for after the third sale. Madison Township has the largest number of properties for sale with 69, and they are all located at Leisure Lake. Trenton Township has 26 properties for sale; Franklin Township has 21; Liberty, 10; and Wilson, 9.

A list of properties can be picked up in the Collector-Treasurer’s Office in the courthouse. All buyers must be Missouri residents and cannot owe any back taxes.

