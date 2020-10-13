Chillicothe City Council addresses lengthy agenda, including budgets, bids and airport board

The Chillicothe City Council approved ordinances the evening of Monday, October 12th amending the police department budget and accepting a bid for a wood stove/boiler for the street barn.

City Administrator Darin Chappell reports the police department budget amendment recognized the increase in revenue from the new sales tax of a quarter of a cent approved by citizens earlier this year.

A bid of $19,845 was approved to replace a boiler system for the street barn that Chappell said was “chewing up” $12,000 a year in diesel fuel. The name of the entity awarded the bid was not provided.

The council discussed a proposed Life Scan physical program, which provides physicals and scans for medical purposes to city employees for $550 per employee per physical. The city pays for the program, which can provide early detection of medical problems. Chappell says it can save the city money in the long run for insurance purposes and provide care to employees at a reduced cost.

The council approved a recommendation to reappoint Ron Cassity and Larry Heisey to the Airport Board as well as an appointment to the Housing Board. The name of the Housing Board member was not provided.

Michael Smith was recognized for his service to the community as the Third Ward Councilman and presented a plaque. Chappell says Smith moved from one part of Chillicothe to another and resigned at the last meeting. An appointment recommendation was tabled for someone to serve as Third Ward Councilman.

The city council entered into a closed session to consider legal actions, and employees and/or personnel.

