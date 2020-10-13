Area residents inducted into Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame

Several of this year’s Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame inductees are from the Green Hills area.

Inductees include Carol Ausburger from Grundy County, Dean Palmer from Linn County, Sheryl Thompson from Mercer County, Mary Oden from Putnam County, and a posthumous award for Steven Grooms from Caldwell County.

The Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame recognizes individuals who have created legacies of volunteer service and dedication to Missouri 4-H. Nominees must have a minimum of 20 years of volunteer service and be approved by their county 4-H Council.

