The Spickard Board of Aldermen the evening of Monday, October 12th accepted a reading for a new sewer rate ordinance. The details of the ordinance were not provided.

The board approved dropping the lien on the Michael Washburn property. The new owners will be responsible for capping the sewer line.

During a sewer update, it was decided to place a bigger impeller on the pump to fix pressure problems.

