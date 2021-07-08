Chillicothe Chamber of Commerce to host “Slice of Home” outdoor concert during Sliced Bread Day activities

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Chillicothe Area Chamber is excited to host the ‘Slice of Home’ Outdoor Concert celebrating homegrown musicians on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 7 pm at the Sliced Bread Innovation Center at First & Elm in Chillicothe.

The performance is sponsored by Sonoco and will be played in a Nashville round style. The concert will feature four musicians who have roots in the Chillicothe area and include Michael Snowden, Steven Bankey, Dustin Thomas & Adam Mast.

The chamber invites those attending to bring a chair and enjoy an evening of live music to close out Chillicothe’s annual Sliced Bread Day festivities.

For full concert & musician information, visit the concert Facebook page. For additional questions, please call the Chillicothe Chamber of Commerce at 660-646-4050.

