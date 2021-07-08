Chillicothe Chamber of Commerce to host “Slice of Home” outdoor concert during Sliced Bread Day activities

Local News July 8, 2021 KTTN News
Sliced Bread Mural
The Chillicothe Area Chamber is excited to host the ‘Slice of Home’ Outdoor Concert celebrating homegrown musicians on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 7 pm at the Sliced Bread Innovation Center at First & Elm in Chillicothe.

The performance is sponsored by Sonoco and will be played in a Nashville round style. The concert will feature four musicians who have roots in the Chillicothe area and include Michael Snowden, Steven Bankey, Dustin Thomas & Adam Mast.

The chamber invites those attending to bring a chair and enjoy an evening of live music to close out Chillicothe’s annual Sliced Bread Day festivities.

For full concert & musician information, visit the concert Facebook page.  For additional questions, please call the Chillicothe Chamber of Commerce at 660-646-4050.

