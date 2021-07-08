Missouri Department of Conservation to offer free Outdoor Skills Fun Day at Fountain Grove Conservation Area

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Missouri Department of Conservation will offer a free Outdoor Skills Fun Day at the Fountain Grove Conservation Area south of Meadville. Participants can learn basic hunting and shooting skills on July 17, 2021, from 10 to 2 o’clock.

Participants can target shoot with shotguns, pellet guns, and archery. MDC staff and volunteers will provide tips on safe handling and accurate shooting techniques. Skill demonstrations will include hunting dog training, using a layout hunting blind, trapping, and taxidermy.

Smokey the Bear is expected to attend and talk to children about preventing wildfires.

MDC will provide firearms, bows, and equipment needed. A free lunch will be provided.

COVID-19 precautions will be observed.

Advance registration is not required for the Outdoor Skills Fun Day at the Fountain Grove Conservation Area. Participants will register when they arrive for a drawing for a single-shot shotgun, a pellet rifle, fishing equipment, and other outdoor gear.

Contact MDC Conservation Educator Adam Brandsgaard for more information on the July 17th event at 660-646-3140 extension 1369.

