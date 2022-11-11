Chillicothe Chamber of Commerce announces Grand Marshal for Holiday Parade

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the grand marshal for the 76th Annual Holiday Parade. The Helping Hands of the House of Prayer will lead the parade November 19th.

Helping Hands emerged from the House of Prayer Rescue Mission in southeast Chillicothe. The program started with a few available items on a table in the chapel basement for those in need about 10 years ago. The program is now housed in the former Garrison School and serves as a full-service Christian thrift ministry.

The Chillicothe Holiday Parade will start November 19th at 10 o’clock in the morning. The parade will be broadcast on Facebook Live on the Chillicothe Area Chamber page.

It will include floats and entries from organizations, youth groups, churches, businesses, and individuals. Bands and musical groups will also be involved, including the Chillicothe High School Marching Hornets and the Chillicothe Middle School seventh and eighth grade bands.

Trenton Coca-Cola Bottling will sponsor Kansas City Chiefs Mascot KC Wolf in the parade. Chillicothe Pepsi-Cola Bottling Company will also sponsor members of the official drumline of the Chiefs, the KC Rumble.

Parade judging will be held. Entries will be judged in the categories of business, nonprofit group or organization, and youth organization. Winners will be announced November 19th in the afternoon.