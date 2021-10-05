Chillicothe Board of Adjustments approves one request, denies another

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Chillicothe Board of Adjustments approved one variance application and denied another on October 4th.

Zoning Administrator Kevin Shira reports the variance application that did not pass was by the Midwest Sign Company to install a new pylon sign with an overall height of 51 feet versus the city allowed a max of 40 feet at 601 Business Highway 36. He says the proposed sign for the new Orscheln would have been higher than other signs in the area, and the board wanted to keep the signs in the area about the same height. The sign for Orscheln will have to follow regular standards. The sign company was at the hearing.

The Chillicothe Board of Adjustment approved a variance application by Mike and Tina Still to enlarge an existing garage to 816 feet versus 720 feet at 919 Calhoun Street.

