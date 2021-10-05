Missouri Day Baby show scheduled for October 15 in Trenton

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Children up to five years old can enter the Missouri Day Baby Show. Participants four and five years old will compete for the titles of Little Mister and Little Miss Missouri Day.

Baby show registration will start at the Rock Barn Pavilion on October 15, 2021, at 5:30 pm with the show at 6 pm. There will be six age groups and Children selected as Little Mister and Little Miss Missouri Day will be featured in the parade on October 16. The cost is $5 per child.

MOPS and MOMSnext of Green Hills will sponsor the baby show. Contact Kelsie Lowe for more information at 660-654-1696.

