Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce and Chillicothe FFA Chapter to hold luncheon

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce and Chillicothe FFA Chapter will hold a luncheon for businesses, individuals, and families that are part of the agriculture base for the region.

The annual Salute to Agriculture will be at the Mervyn W. Jenkins Expo Center on the Litton Agri-Science Campus near Chillicothe on February 18th. Lunch will begin at 11:30, and Kate Lambert with Uptown Farms of Laclede will speak at 12:15.

Chillicothe Chamber Executive Director Crystal Narr reports industry-related vendor booths will be available. Registration is not required.

Related