Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

A Color Run will be held as a fundraiser for the Trenton High School and Trenton Middle School Student Council.

Registration for the event will start at the Eastside Park in Trenton on April 30th at 8:30 in the morning, and the run will begin at 9 o’clock. Registration costs $15. The deadline to register is April 8th.

Make a reservation or obtain more information about the Color Run by emailing Brenda Thorne at [email protected] or Kim Foster at [email protected]

Related