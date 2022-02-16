Wright Memorial Hospital and Grundy County Health Department to offer free sports physicals

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Wright Memorial Hospital and the Grundy County Health Department are once again working together to offer sports physical exams for Trenton Middle School and Trenton High School students who plan to participate in athletic/cheerleading activities during the 2022-2023 school year. Sports physical exams at Pleasant View, Spickard, Laredo, Galt, and Humphreys schools will be scheduled at a later date.

The free sports physical exams will be offered Thursday, February 24. Wright Memorial Physicians’ Group providers and nurses will visit Trenton Middle School and Trenton High School to perform the physicals onsite at the school throughout the day.

Students who want a free sports physical must obtain the MSHSAA form available at the school, the Grundy County Health Department, or online at the Grundy County Health Department’s website. The entire form must be completed prior to the exam, including the parent/guardian signature. Instructions attached to the MSHSAA form should be closely followed to ensure the exam can be completed.

Parents/guardians do not have to accompany the student, but the paperwork must be completed and signed by the parent/guardian. If the form is not completed and signed, the student will not be permitted to receive a physical exam. Completed forms must be returned to the school by Tuesday, February 22.

If the student does not pass the sports physical exam, an appointment will need to be scheduled with the student’s primary care physician to have concerns from the sports physical addressed in a more detailed examination.

For more information, call 660-358-5750.

