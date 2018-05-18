Child endangerment, drug investigation in Chillicothe ends with multiple arrests

A child endangerment and drug investigation at a residence in southwest Chillicothe resulted in multiple arrests Thursday.

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports the investigation ultimately lead to four adults being transferred to the Daviess Dekalb County Regional Jail pending the filing of formal charges.

Those arrested included 50-year-old John Meyer of Chillicothe for the alleged felonies of endangering the welfare of a child or of children and a drug violation. Forty-five-year-old Stephanie Marie Brownsberger of Chillicothe and 17-year-old Levi Lee McNeely of Eldorado Springs and 23-year-old Cody Streu of Kidder were also arrested for alleged felony endangering the welfare of a child or of children.

Streu was already wanted on two Livingston County arrest warrants for the alleged misdemeanors of operating a vehicle on the roadway without insurance and driving while revoked or suspended. Both of those warrants were also served with the bonds for the misdemeanors totaling $500.

Cox reports a fifth adult was detained and released and a sixth adult was detained, a local probation and parole officer spoke to the suspect, the suspect was released, and the person was directed to immediately report to the probation and parole office. However, Cox notes the suspect failed to show up at the probation and parole office Thursday.

Multiple juveniles were also detained from the scene.

Cox reports that the investigation of the residence in Chillicothe provided probable cause that individuals of all ages have allegedly been obtaining and/or using illegal drugs at the residence. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office worked with the Chillicothe Police Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol to execute a Livingston County Court search warrant for the home Thursday morning.

The search of the home resulted in the seizure of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, used needles, a safe, and other items of evidence.

