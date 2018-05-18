Alcohol sales compliance checks in Livingston County results in one citation

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and the Midland Empire Alcohol Task Force conducted compliance checks in Livingston County and Chillicothe recently.

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports the checks resulted in one purchase of alcohol from a local business and a 39-year-old Chillicothe woman cited for supplying liquor to a minor.

The Task Force provides the underage person and funds and pays for all deputy overtime to work the investigations. The underage person attempted to buy alcoholic beverages from various retail establishments and bars in Livingston County.

Cox says the sheriff’s office and the Task Force have conducted compliance checks for the last several years in order to eliminate mistakes by employees and identify anyone selling alcoholic beverages to minors. Authorities will continue to follow up with additional training opportunities for the businesses and employees on legal requirements and compliance.

