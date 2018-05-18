Grundy R-5 School recognizes students with awards

Grundy County R-5 High School presented multiple awards to students at an award assembly Thursday.

Among awards Principal Randy Huffman presented was the Principal’s Award, which went to Tracer Golden. Perfect Attendance Awards went to Mayce Axtell and Avianna Nemo.

Staff also chose students to receive ticket vouchers to attend one of the Kansas City Royals Royal Honors Days. Staff chose the students for the Royals Honors Program based on academics, contribution to school, service, and citizenship.

Students chosen included Mayce Axtell, Ada Fox, Kendra Betz, Morgan Axtell, Emma Baxter, Aubrey Gann, Anna Milazzo, Ellen Baxter, Tanner Williams, and Fletcher Christy.

