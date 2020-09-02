Changes to be made to Trenton City Council procedure due to COVID-19

Changes will be made to the Trenton City Council meeting procedure through December 31st. Trenton Mayor Linda Crooks says the changes are due to recent developments in the community in regards to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The changes include all meetings being available by Zoom. Only elected officials, the city clerk, the city administrator, and one technical support person will be permitted to attend in person without prior authorization.

Crooks encourages council members to attend meetings by Zoom. Those who choose to attend in person are asked to social distance to the extent possible, using the entire council chamber. Any council member who is sick is asked to stay home.

The City of Trenton will continue to monitor the situation and update meeting procedure accordingly.

