Several Rissler Elementary classes sent home to quarantine as COVID-19 rears its head in the school system

Several classes at Rissler Elementary School have been sent home to quarantine due to being close contacts with a positive case of COVID-19. Trenton R-9 Superintendent Mike Stegman reports the elementary grades stay in their cohort groups to make it easier to trace contacts and so the whole building does not have to be quarantined.

Stegman said there has been more than one positive case in the district, and other students have also been sent home to quarantine. He has not specified the number of classes, students, and staff members sent home to quarantine or the number of who have tested positive. Information has also not been released on what buildings they are from.

Students sent home to quarantine are not necessarily infected with COVID-19, as the quarantine is a precaution. Stegman says individuals are not put in quarantine for the same period of time, as it depends on when close contact happened.

The plan is to have students being quarantined attend school virtually. Stegman says the district is doing its best with getting virtual instruction set up, but some staff members being quarantined has made it difficult.

He adds that Trenton R-9 is dealing with COVID-19 on a case by case basis. The district continues to follow its Return to School Plan released before the academic year began.

