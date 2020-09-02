Ragan-Hickman American Legion Auxiliary to serve food during Mercer Homecoming

The Ragan-Hickman American Legion Auxiliary will serve food during Mercer Community Homecoming this weekend.

Snacks and drinks will be served at the American Legion/Mercer Community Building on the evening of Friday, September 4th. Chicken and hot dog meals will be served Saturday, September 5th.

The Ragan-Hickman American Legion Auxiliary will hold a pie auction in front of the Homecoming stage the evening of Saturday, September 5th at 6:30.

There will also be a raffle for several prizes. Raffle tickets can be purchased from any Auxiliary member for $1 each or $5 for six.

Reddit Share Pin Share 7 Shares