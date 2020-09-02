Maysville R-1 School District reports active case of COVID-19

The Maysville R-1 School District reports there is an active case of COVID-19 within the district.

Superintendent Chris Heslinga notes he cannot specify if the case involves a staff member or student due to the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA). He reports classes are being held as normal, and cleaning measures for COVID-19 continues.

Maysville R-1 is following guidelines and recommendations from the Tri-County Health Department. The Tri-County Health Department serves DeKalb, Gentry, and Worth counties.

