Maysville R-1 School District reports active case of COVID-19

Local News September 2, 2020 KTTN News
The Maysville R-1 School District reports there is an active case of COVID-19 within the district.

Superintendent Chris Heslinga notes he cannot specify if the case involves a staff member or student due to the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA). He reports classes are being held as normal, and cleaning measures for COVID-19 continues.

Maysville R-1 is following guidelines and recommendations from the Tri-County Health Department. The Tri-County Health Department serves DeKalb, Gentry, and Worth counties.

Tags

