Grundy County Senior Citizens Services Fund Board sets tax rate levy

The Grundy County Senior Citizens Services Fund Board has set its tax rate levy at five cents on the $100 of assessed valuation.

Senior Citizens Services Fund Board Secretary Diana Hoppe says the fund was set up in 2007 to provide support for programs to improve the health, nutrition, and quality of life for Grundy County residents at least 60 years old.

The Grundy County Commission appoints a board of directors to consider requests for funding applications submitted by organizations and what percent of funding each entity will receive. Entities receiving funding this year include the North 65 Center/Council on Aging, RSVP, OATS Incorporated, Serve Link, the Grundy County Service Center/Community Action Partnership of North Central Missouri, and the Community Food Pantry of Grundy County. Notice is to be given when the new application process begins.

Current Grundy County Senior Citizens Services Fund Board members are Chairperson Ed Holt, Vice-Chairperson Delores Newton, Treasurer Sharon Ferris, Secretary Diana Hoppe, and board members Max Dickerson, Cyndee Chrisman, and R. W. Keuhn.

