Chillicothe Police arrest subject on two active felony warrants following foot pursuit

Chillicothe Police Sergeant Curtis Hayes reports officers arrested a subject the morning of Tuesday, September 1ston two active Livingston County felony warrants for burglary and theft. The arrest allegedly followed a foot pursuit in the 1300 block of North Washington Street.

The subject was processed at the police department and transported to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail. Hayes says subsequent charges were being sought, including resisting arrest, trespassing, possession of a controlled substance, and tampering with a motor vehicle.

Online court information shows Scott Keith Perschbacher of Chillicothe has been charged in Livingston County with the felonies of possession of a controlled substance and resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony stemming from Tuesday, September 1st. He is being held on no bond on those charges. A bond hearing is set for September 9th.

Perschbacher was previously charged in other cases with the felonies of stealing–$750 or more and two counts of burglary—second degree and the misdemeanors of trespass—first degree and assault—fourth degree. The dates on those charges are from July.

Reddit Share Pin Share 8 Shares