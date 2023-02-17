Carrollton man injured in crash on icy Highway 13

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Carrollton man was involved in an accident involving a pickup truck and car in Ray County on Thursday morning, February 16th in which a Richmond woman was injured.

The Highway Patrol reports the driver of the car, 47-year-old Brandy Luman of Richmond, sustained minor injuries and was taken by emergency medical services to North Kansas City Hospital. No injuries were reported for the driver of the pickup, 45-year-old Shaun Cravens of Carrollton.

The vehicles traveled south on Highway 13 before the truck reportedly lost control on the icy road south of East 84th Street and sideswiped the car.

Both vehicles received minor damage. Luman wore a seat belt, but Cravens did not.

The Ray County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene of the crash.

