New class at Brookfield Elementary School will teach kindergarten kids to ride bicycles

Brookfield R-3 Elementary School is teaching students to ride a bicycle in physical education class through the “All Kids Bike Kindergarten Learn-to-Ride Program.”

The new curriculum has a fleet of 24 bikes, pedal conversion kits, helmets, one teacher instruction bike, and certified curriculum teacher training. The program teaches children how to progress from balance to riding a bike in eight lessons.

The program will teach about 67 kindergarten students at Brookfield Elementary School how to ride a bike. It will be done on an annual basis. The equipment has a lifespan of seven to 10 years, and the program is expected to impact up to 670 children in the next decade.

Strider Education Foundation Executive Director Lisa Weyer says “The ability to ride a bike develops physical and mental well-being.” It also “instills confidence, which can lead to better focus in the classroom.”

She adds that “Kindergarten is the perfect age to teach [children] to ride a bike, focusing on gross motor skills, balance, and coordination.” Weyer believes teaching bike riding at the entry-level in a public school system provides the knowledge and a positive foundation for a lifelong skill.

“All Kids Bike” is a national movement led by the Strider Education Foundation, which is a 501(c)(3) formed in 2017. The All Kids Bike Learn-to-Ride Program was launched in 2018 and is used in more than 885 schools in all 50 states.

