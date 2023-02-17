Head-on crash, due to ice on Highway 13, demolishes both vehicles

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Polo resident was involved in a two-vehicle crash in Ray County on Thursday morning, February 16th that injured a Camden man.

The Highway Patrol reports car driver 24-year-old Chase Ballard of Camden sustained serious injuries and was taken by emergency medical services to the Research Medical Center. No injuries were reported for pickup truck driver 18-year-old Braxton Mellon of Polo.

The car traveled north on Highway 13 before it reportedly slid on the ice north of West 220th Street, crossed the center of the road, and struck the pickup head-on. The pickup caught on fire and burned.

Both vehicles were totaled and neither driver wore a seat belt.

Related