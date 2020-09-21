Carrollton approved for federal loan and grant that benefits Carrollton Fire Department

Carrollton has been approved for a federal loan and grant totaling nearly $25,000 that will benefit the Carrollton Fire Department.

USDA Rural Development for Missouri has announced that the USDA is investing over $2.3 million to modernize fire department trucks, engines, and equipment in eight rural Missouri communities.

Funds will be provided to Carrollton Leasing Association Incorporated include a loan of $16,100 and a grant of $8,700. The money will be used on the purchase of a utility vehicle and skid unit that will be leased to the Carrollton Fire Department.

A news release from rural development state director Jeff Case states the side by side utility vehicle and skid unit comes with a 115-gallon water tank, a pump, Scotty Foam System, and an electric rewind booster hose reel. It’s described as helping the Carrollton firefighters to provide fire protection and rescue in remote areas.

USDA Rural Development can finance a variety of emergency response needs in eligible rural communities through several programs. Today’s announcement includes funding from the Community Facilities Loan and Grant Program, Economic Impact Initiative Grants, and among the $150 million in grants included in the Additional Supplemental Appropriations for Disaster Relief Act that President Trump signed into law on June 6th of last year.

Image courtesy Carrollton community website

