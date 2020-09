Homecoming queen candidates have been announced at the Milan C-2 High School.

Coronation is scheduled at the October 1st 7 o’clock pep rally to be held at the Cal Hubbard football field.

Candidates are Freshman Rosalyn Roman; Sophomore Auburn Cole, Junior Brianna Hail; Senior Yaneth Garcia, Candidate At Large, picked by the football team, is Fanny Marquina.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares