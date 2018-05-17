Carroll County Memorial Hospital Foundation awards scholarships

In the month of May, Carroll County Memorial Hospital Foundation awarded six scholarships to local high school graduates.

The recipients include graduates of Carrollton High School, Norborne High School, and Santa Fe High School. The Carroll County Memorial Hospital Foundation Scholarship Committee awards two different scholarships; the Jack Tindle Healthcare Scholarship in the amount of one thousand dollars and the Carroll County Memorial Hospital Foundation Healthcare Scholarship in the amount of five hundred dollars.

“This year the Foundation was able to award two Jack Tindle Healthcare Scholarships in the amount of one thousand dollars and four Carroll County Memorial Hospital Foundation Healthcare Scholarships in the amount of five hundred dollars,” said Jeff Tindle, CCMH CEO.

The Jack Tindle Healthcare Scholarship recipients are Madison Brown from Norborne and Tyson Thomas from Carrollton. Madison Brown will be pursuing a degree from the UMKC School of Medicine and Tyson Thomas plans to attend the University of Missouri.

The Carroll County Memorial Hospital Foundation Healthcare Scholarship recipients are Layton Minnis and Brett Ives from Santa Fe and Owen Dobbins and Payton Barry from Carrollton. Minnis, Ives, and Barry also plan to attend the University of Missouri, and Owen will become a student at the University of Central Missouri.

“We sincerely congratulate these students on their academic achievements, school activities, and community involvement,” said Tindle. “The Foundation is dedicated to continuing these scholarship programs for future high school seniors with the donations of caring and generous citizens from our communities.”

If you are interested in memorializing funds to assist area students in achieving their academic goals, contributions can be given to the CCMH Foundation at any point in the year. Contact Rachel Davidson at 660-329-6002 for additional information about the Foundation and its mission.

