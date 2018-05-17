Milan man enters not guilty plea at arraignment

A Milan man charged with four felonies entered a plea of not guilty and requested a public defender at a formal arraignment in Sullivan County Circuit Court Wednesday.

Forty-eight-year-old Travis Von Shaw has been charged with possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, and driving while suspended or revoked.

The Highway Patrol arrested him Friday night and also accused him of failure to display valid plates. Online court information shows Shaw’s case has been continued to May 24th for a status review. His bond remains at $25,000 cash only.

Like this: Like Loading...