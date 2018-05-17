Cassie Cordray to join NCMC faculty as Teacher Education Instructor

Cassie Cordray, from Laredo, Missouri has been selected as North Central Missouri College’s Teacher Education Instructor. Cassie, who was board approved in April, will begin the position as a full-time faculty member in August 2018.

Cassie comes from Pleasant View R-VI School District where she was the first-grade teacher for nine years. Cassie is a graduate of North Central Missouri College, has a Master’s of Arts in Elementary Education from William Woods University, and a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education from Graceland University. Cassie also has experience as a youth golf instructor and holds the role of Missouri State Teachers Association President.

“I cannot wait to embark on my journey at NCMC as the Teacher Education Instructor,” said Cassie. “As a young girl, I knew early on that I wanted to become a teacher. I am passionate about teaching, and I believe we need good, quality teachers in classrooms teaching students. My goal is to inspire students studying to become educators to have the same passion as I have for teaching. As NCMC alumni, it feels good to be a Pirate again.”

