The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Kidder man in Caldwell County Thursday morning on five allegations.

The Patrol accused 58-year-old Brad James of felony possession of a controlled substance—methamphetamine, felony tampering with evidence, failure to stop at a stop sign, possession under 10 grams of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was transported to the Caldwell County Detention Center on a 24-hour hold.

Like this: Like Loading...