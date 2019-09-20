Career awareness day to be held at Litton Agri-Science Center in Chillicothe

A career awareness day for high school students will be held at the Litton Agri-Science Learning Center of Chillicothe focusing on the importance of storytelling in sharing news and information.

The Missouri School of Journalism and the College of Agriculture, Food, and Natural Resources at the University of Missouri will hold “Communicating News About Science and Agriculture” November 15th.

Check-in for the one-day conference will begin at 8 am with the event running from 9 to 3 o’clock.

U.S. Farm Report Host and Executive Producer Tyne Morgan will give the keynote address at lunch. Other making presentations at the conference will include national public speaker and broadcaster Andrew McCrea, Columbia Missourian Executive Editor Ruby Bailey, Bayer Senior Communications Manager Kate Hayes, and reporters Kristofor Husted and Rebecca Smith from a National Public Radio-member station.

There will also be presentations by Pictures of the Year International Director Lynden Steele, Missouri Department of Agriculture Director Chris Chinn, and Missouri Soybean Association and Merchandising Council Director of Communications Christine Tew.

A news release says the day will especially benefit high school juniors and seniors with career interests in storytelling in science, agriculture, journalism, and communication-related areas.

The conference, lunch, other refreshments, and materials will be provided to registrants at no cost. Register for “Communicating News About Science and Agriculture” at this website.

