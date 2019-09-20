Audio: Missouri lawmakers to join striking autoworkers at GM Fairfax plant

At least six Missouri Democratic state lawmakers will be joining striking autoworkers on the GM picket line today (Friday) in Kansas City,

The General Motors plant in Fairfax is minutes away from downtown Kansas City and makes the Cadillac XT4 and the Chevrolet Malibu. Today (Friday) is day five of the United Auto Workers strike, which impacts about 2,400 workers at the GM Fairfax plant.

Democratic State Senator Lauren Arthur and at least five Missouri Democratic state representatives from the Kansas City area will join striking autoworkers on the picket line today, as Kansas Governor Laura Kelly did yesterday (Thursday). Senator Arthur says UAW members helped GM achieve record-level profits this past year.

