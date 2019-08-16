Cannabis cultivation and production facility looking at Trenton

The North Central Missouri Development Alliance and the City of Trenton have announced work with a prospective manufacturing business to locate in the community.

A news release says the business “would be a safe and secure cultivation and production facility that would produce pharmaceutical-grade cannabis.” The business is projected to start by creating 30 full-time jobs with benefits.

North Central Missouri Development Alliance Executive Director Micah Landes believes the company can provide a positive economic impact on the community and surrounding area, which will lead to other businesses wanting to locate to the area. She calls the production/manufacturing “first-class” and says it has partnered with a record of success in the industry and giving back to the community.

Trenton Mayor Linda Crooks says the business will provide job opportunities for Trenton and residents from the surrounding area and will be a significant customer for Trenton Municipal Utilities. She notes that the senior management of the business has already created several partnerships in the community and will support causes in various ways.

More information about the business is to be released pending a successful application and license from the State of Missouri.