Braymer man charged in Diemel brothers case appears in court

The Braymer man accused of driving a rental truck without permission of the missing Diemel brothers from Wisconsin appeared in person via Polycom in the Associate Division of Caldwell County Circuit Court Thursday morning.

Garland “Joey” Nelson’s case was continued, upon motion of the defendant, to September 16th at 9 am for a preliminary hearing. Nelson has been charged with felony first degree tampering with a motor vehicle and no bond is allowed.

A request to allow cameras in the courtroom was denied by the court on Tuesday.

It was previously reported Nicholas and Justin Diemel drove a rental truck to the Nelson farm at Braymer July 21st on business to discuss cattle. The truck was found abandoned in a commuter lot near Holt the next day. Nelson is accused of driving the truck to the commuter lot.

Clinton County Sheriff Larry Fish previously reported that investigators found human remains at the Nelson farm July 30th and there has been no report that the remains have been identified. Investigators are working with Frontier Forensics of Kansas City, Kansas.

A Wisconsin judge has declared the Diemel brothers legally dead.