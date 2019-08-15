University of Missouri Extension to offer “Your Farm, Your Business, Your Future” seminar

The University of Missouri Extension will hold a program to help farm families, individuals, and businesses with succession, estate, and retirement planning.

Extension specialists with educational experience and technical backgrounds, a Missouri probate judge, and a certified financial planner will teach “Your Farm, Your Business, Your Future” at multiple locations. Those include the Harrison County Extension Office of Bethany and the Adair County Annex Building of Kirksville.

The two-session workshop will be held on August 23rd from 1 o’clock in the afternoon to 8 o’clock at night and August 24th from 9 o’clock in the morning to 4 o’clock in the afternoon. Topics will include setting goals, assessing a farm’s or business’s strengths and weaknesses, the probate process in Missouri, estate planning tools, and calculating retirement needs.

The class is designed to help owners of farms and small businesses begin creating a plan for transferring a farm or business to the next generation and address issues involved with estate and retirement planning.

The cost for Your Farm, Your Business, Your Future is $120 per individual and $60 for each additional person from the same business with one set of materials. The cost includes a handbook with case study examples as well as forms for planning, developing financial statements, and record keeping.

A meal will be provided the evening of August 24th and at noon August 25th. Pre-registration is required by Monday, August 19, 2019, at 5 o’clock.

Contact Agriculture Business Specialist Darla Campbell for more information at 660-457-3469.