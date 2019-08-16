Five from Jamesport facing drug-related charges plead “Not Guilty”

Five Jamesport residents facing drug-related charges following the execution of search warrants Monday entered pleas of not guilty at arraignment in the Associate Division of Daviess County Circuit Court on Thursday.

Online court information shows 39-year-old Amber Clevenger, 35-year-old Charlez Cameron, 25-year-old Ashley Ross, 37-year-old Dustin Kimberling, and 38-year-old Kristopher Simpson made applications for public defender services. Their cases were continued to Tuesday, August 20, 2019, for a preliminary hearing setting. The court denied requests for bond changes as bond for all defendants was initially denied.

Clevenger has been charged with one felony count of possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less or marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid and four misdemeanor counts of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia—prior drug offense.

A probable cause statement said Clevenger admitted to using methamphetamine, said she was a methamphetamine addict, and told law enforcement drug paraphernalia was on a shelf in her bedroom. Drug paraphernalia was allegedly found in that location after a subsequent search.

Cameron, Ross, Kimberling, and Simpson have each been charged with one felony count of possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less or marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid and two misdemeanor counts of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia—prior drug offense.

Probable cause statements accuse Cameron, Ross, Kimberling, and Simpson of possessing a white crystal-like substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine within a Carmex container and other drug paraphernalia.