A candidate has filed for the Chillicothe Fire Protection District Number 1 Board.

Incumbent Bruce Brodmerkle filed on Wednesday morning, December 14th for a board member position. He is the only candidate to file so far for the two board member positions up for election in the April 4th Municipal Election. The terms are for six years.

Candidate filing goes until December 27th.

