Cameron man facing felony charges after alleged sex-related incidents with 11-year-old boy

A Cameron man faces multiple sex-related felony charges after alleged incidents involving an 11-year-old boy.

Thirty-year-old Trevor Reed Ott has been charged with three counts of sexual misconduct involving a child under 15 as well as one count each of statutory sodomy or attempted sodomy involving deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 12 years of age, first-degree child molestation, incest, and enticement or attempted enticement of a child. Ott also has been charged with felony third-degree domestic assault.

A probable cause statement says the alleged incidents happened in a garage and in the boy’s bedroom.

