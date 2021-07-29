Coffey man charged with failure to register as a sex offender

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Coffey man has been charged with felony failure to register as a sex offender after law enforcement responded to a report of a stolen four-wheeler earlier this month.

Thirty-one-year-old Brandon Tyler May has also been charged with felony sex offender physically present or loitering within 500 feet of a park with a playground, pool, or museum. In another case, he faces felony stealing of a motor vehicle, watercraft, or aircraft. Bond has been denied in both cases.

A probable cause statement indicates May lives at a residence in Coffey within 500 feet of a public park with playground equipment. He allegedly claimed to live in Trenton but was not able to give an address. May also reportedly refused to give the name of his employer and drove a vehicle not listed on the sex offender registry.

The probable cause statement notes that May’s criminal history includes second-degree assault against a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, tampering with a motor vehicle, theft, sexual misconduct involving a child, child molestation, operating a vehicle without a valid license, driving while license was revoked, burglary, and stealing. He is also on parole.

