The Chillicothe Missouri Bicentennial Committee will host a community ice cream social to celebrate the 200th anniversary of Missouri becoming a state. The event will be at the Sliced Bread Innovation Center at 100 Elm Street on August 10th from 4 to 7 o’clock.

Ice cream as well as treats, and drinks will be featured. Entertainment will include Kansas City barbershop quartet Three Men and a Melody, games, and educational opportunities.

The ice cream social will be free due to sponsors covering the cost. There may be additional activities at a nominal charge as well as opportunities to purchase other food and drinks.

Businesses interested in sponsoring the event on August 10th should contact the Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce at 660-646-4050.

