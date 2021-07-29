Livingston County Commission to meet August 3 and August 5, 2021

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Livingston County Commission will hold a tax rate hearing next week.

The hearing will be at the courthouse in Chillicothe on August 3 at 11 o’clock in the morning. The Livingston County Clerk’s Office reports the proposed tax rates are 1.41 cents for general revenue and 4.98 cents for senior services.

The August 3 agenda also includes a Sunshine Law presentation at Chillicothe Municipal Utilities at 920 Washington Street at 6 o’clock in the evening.

The Livingston County Commission’s agenda for August 5 includes a Utica bridge inspection on Brick Road at 10 o’clock in the morning and Greg Browner of Metal Culverts at the courthouse at 11 o’clock regarding tube installation.

