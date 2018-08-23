Cameron man crashes motorcycle after suffering medical event

A Cameron man was injured Wednesday afternoon when the motorcycle he was operating left Highway 69, struck a ditch and traveled into a fence approximately four miles south of Cameron.

An ambulance transported 58-year-old Donald Proffit to Cameron Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries. The patrol noted Proffit had a medical emergency and lost consciousness, causing the motorcycle to leave the highway and receive extensive damage, however, he was using a safety equipment.

The Cameron Fire Department and EMS assisted the patrol at the scene of the crash.

