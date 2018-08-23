Audio: Historians push to install statue of black Civil War Soldier in southeast Missouri town

(Missourinet) – Historians want to add a historical attraction to a downtown square in southeast Missouri’s Cape Girardeau.

The attraction is a limited-edition bronze statue of James Ivers, a black soldier who fought in the Civil War. Historian Steven Hoffman with Southeast Missouri State University told KFVS-TV the square’s location was a place where slaves were sold hundreds of years ago.

Cape Girardeau’s is in competition with a city in Tennessee to commission the statue of Ivers, a slave who signed up for the Union Army in the town square.

Like this: Like Loading...