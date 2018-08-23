Trenton Park Department accepting bids for playground equipment

The Trenton Park Department is accepting bids for the sale of two separate playground units. Bidders must submit separate bids for each unit.

The winning bidder must remove the playground equipment within 14 days of bid acceptance. Sealed bids will be accepted at the Trenton City Hall at 1100 Main Street until the afternoon of September 12th at 3 o’clock. Questions should be directed to Park Superintendent Jason Shuler at 660-359-2004.

The Trenton Park Board reserves the right to reject any or all bids or waive any irregularities that are in the best interest of the city or park.

