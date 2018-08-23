Grundy County Democratic Central Committee elects officers

The Grundy County Democratic Central Committee met Wednesday evening to elect officers for the next two years.

Marie Dolan was elected chair; Randy Bland, vice-chair, Beverly Whorton, secretary; and Dan Dennis, treasurer. Vacancies still exist for committeeman and committeewoman in several wards and townships. Anyone interested in serving on the Democratic Committee should contact Marie Dolan at 600-359-1917 to see if a vacancy exists in his or her location.

The Committee decided to have an entry in the Missouri Days Festival Parade and to have a booth at the Fairgrounds during the Festival. Information and yard signs will be available at that time for the U. S. Senate, State Auditor, Congressional, and Missouri House and Senate candidates.

The next scheduled meeting of the Committee and all Grundy County Democrats is Wednesday, September 26th, at 6:30 p.m., at Royal Inn, in Trenton

