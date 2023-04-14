California man sentenced to 70 months in an Illinois prison, for transporting methamphetamine in lawn mower tires

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A man from California was sentenced to five years and 10 months in federal prison after he admitted to transporting 11 pounds of crystal methamphetamine to Fairview Heights, Illinois.

Luis A. Aguilar-Caldera, 31, of Chula Vista, Calif., pled guilty to one count of manufacturing, distributing, dispensing, or possessing a controlled substance. After serving his prison sentence, he will be placed on supervised release for two years.

According to court documents, a confidential informant working with the Drug Enforcement Administration set up a controlled purchase of methamphetamine from a Mexico-based supplier in May 2021. The individual met two men in a Ford F-150 at the Flying J truck stop in Alorton, Illinois. Aguilar-Caldera was the passenger in the truck that was pulling a lawn mower on a trailer. Aguilar-Caldera told the confident source there were 11 pounds of methamphetamine located in the tires of the lawn mower.

As the Ford F-150 and the confidential source were driving to a mechanic shop to remove the tires and retrieve the drugs, DEA agents conducted a traffic stop in Fairview Heights and arrested the men in the truck.

Co-defendant Leonardo Andres Hernandez, 49, of Bentonville, Arkansas, was also named in the indictment and is facing a charge for manufacture, distributing, dispensing, or possessing a controlled substance. An indictment is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

The DEA led the investigation.

Related